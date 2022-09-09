More from Star Tribune
World
UN chief asks world to 'massively' help flood-hit Pakistan
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world owes impoverished Pakistan "massive" help recovering from devastating floods because other nations have contributed more to the climate change thought to have triggered the deluge.
Business
California wildfires threaten mountain communities
Firefighters on Friday struggled to control raging California wildfires that have grown explosively during extreme heat and forced thousands of residents to flee mountain communities at both ends of the state.
Business
California faces weather threats from fires to floods
Forces were beginning to collide in California on Thursday as wildfires threatened communities, an epic heat wave stressed the electrical grid and as moisture from a tropical storm was expected to bring thunderstorms and floods along with cooling.
Paul Douglas
Cooler Weather Ahead - Showers Friday, Lingering Into Early Saturday
After a very summer-like Thursday, the weather will feel more like fall heading into the next few days. Temperatures will cool into the 60s to low 70s Friday through the weekend, and we watch rain chances in the metro Friday into early Saturday. - D.J. Kayser