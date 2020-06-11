More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny with high of 75
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
St. Paul
Protesters topple Columbus statue on State Capitol grounds
The State Patrol is investigating and charges are possible, one official at the scene said.
Nation
White House defends Trump's protester conspiracy
Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended President Donald Trump's tweet earlier this week trying to raise suspicions about a 75-year-old protester.
Variety
Mall of America reopens, with only 150 of 500 stores
Still, the small crowd seemed to find favorites among open storefronts.
Business
White House official: 'I don't believe there's systemic racism'
Larry Kudlow also predicted the administration would support some action on police reform.