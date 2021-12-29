More from Star Tribune
Officials: Vegas fireworks show will go on, 300,000 expected
Las Vegas isn't canceling or scaling back plans for big New Year's gatherings amid concerns about the rapid spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19, regional public safety and elected leaders said Wednesday.
Nation
Another round of snow before thaw comes to frigid Northwest
A thaw-out is coming for frozen Seattle and Portland, Oregon, but not before another round of snow that could compound problems for a region more accustomed to winter rain than arctic blasts.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 8, mostly sunny and dangerously cold
It'll be dangerously cold, with light winds. We'll see increasing clouds tonight and a chance of light snow through Thursday.
Paul Douglas
Sometimes It's Best To Go With Your Gut
After a couple of snowy encounters we enter a quieter (colder) pattern, with temperatures bottoming out this weekend. I'm not convinced temperatures will rise above 0F on New Year's Day, even in the metro, in spite of the "urban heat island". A Saturday snowstorm buries Iowa and southern Wisconsin under 10-20" snow, but our next chance of significant accumulation doesn't come for another 8 days. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson