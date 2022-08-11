More from Star Tribune
Scholz confident Germany can weather energy crisis in winter
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged his government won't leave citizens freezing or unable to pay their energy bills but acknowledged Thursday that his country faces considerable challenges in the coming months.
Business
Firefighters combat major wildfire in southwestern France
More than 1,000 firefighters were struggling Thursday to contain a major wildfire which has burned a large area of pine forest in southwestern France, in a region that was already ravaged by flames last month.
Business
AP PHOTOS: Struggling to stay cool in Budapest heat wave
Inflatable swimming pools are the new must-have item around Budapest as residents of Hungary's sprawling capital struggle to stay cool amid one of the most oppressively hot summers in the country's history.
Nation
Teen's death is latest tragedy in flood-ravaged Kentucky
The mysterious death of a high school athlete who spent days helping his fellow eastern Kentuckians clean up from historic flooding has added a new layer of grief to the tragedy.