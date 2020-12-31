More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny with a high of 24
The latest forecast for the Twin Cites and Minnesota.
Fatal Minneapolis police shooting leads to tense standoff
Tempers flared as several hundred people gathered near the scene of a fatal police shooting in South Minneapolis on Wednesday night. Officers and crowds dispersed peacefully early Thursday morning.
Times Square crystal ball tested ahead of New Year's Eve
The iconic crystal ball that will ring in the new year in Times Square was given a final test run ahead the big night.
Evening forecast: Low of 9, with clouds
This is the latest forecast for the Twin Cities and Minnesota.