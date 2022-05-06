More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny with a high near 70
The latest weather forecast for the Twin Cities and Minnesota.
Tornadoes strike Texas, Oklahoma, cause widespread damage
A storm system spawned several tornadoes that whipped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, causing damage to a school, a marijuana farm and other structures.
Fire crews close in around massive New Mexico wildfire
Firefighters in New Mexico took advantage of diminished winds Thursday to build more fire lines and clear combustible brush near homes close to the fringes of the largest wildfire burning in the U.S. They did so ahead of what is expected to be several consecutive days of intense hot, dry and extremely windy weather that could fan the blaze.
Evening forecast: Low of 47, with considerable cloudiness
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Risk of Summer Next Week - Remembering 1965 Twin Cities Tornado Super-Outbreak
Today and tomorrow will arguably be two of the nicest days of the entire year. We are due for a few postcard-perfect days, and you'll want to take full advantage of this. A few showers may chase mom indoors on Sunday, but some 80s next week will be perfect for gardening and biking, in-between a few spirited rounds of strong thunderstorms.