Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, windy; high 55
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 26
Record rainfall as storm douses drought-stricken California
A powerful storm that swept through California set rainfall records and helped douse wildfires. But it remained to be seen how much of a dent it made in the state's drought.
Record-breaking storm douses drought-stricken California
Across Northern California, crews worked Monday to clear streets of toppled trees and branches and to clean gutters clogged by debris carried by rainwater from a massive storm that caused flooding and rock slides, and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands.
Paul Douglas
Significant Rain Event Brewing Later This Week - Next Week Will Feel Like November
While we wait for winter's first punch I should point out that this is how "average" feels - temperatures in the 50s for highs most of this week, within a few degrees of normal for late October. Nothing to scary shaping up for Halloween, but kids of all ages will need jackets or sweatshirts under those costumes. Highs hold in the 40s much of next week, another reminder that, although delayed, winter is coming.
Missouri tornado confirmed as storms swept into Illinois
The National Weather Service has confirmed a strong tornado that thrashed the southeastern Missouri city of Fredericktown as strong storms that swept the state and moved into Illinois overnight damaged buildings and knocked out power, but left no serious injuries.