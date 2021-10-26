Paul Douglas

While we wait for winter's first punch I should point out that this is how "average" feels - temperatures in the 50s for highs most of this week, within a few degrees of normal for late October. Nothing to scary shaping up for Halloween, but kids of all ages will need jackets or sweatshirts under those costumes. Highs hold in the 40s much of next week, another reminder that, although delayed, winter is coming.