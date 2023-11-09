More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Last 12 months on Earth were the hottest ever recorded, analysis finds
The last 12 months were the hottest Earth has ever recorded, according to a new report by Climate Central, a nonprofit science research group.
Paul Douglas
Sunnier, Breezy Thursday - Snow Chances Remain Up North
A breezy Thursday is ahead with highs in the mid-40s under mainly sunny skies. Temps take a dip to the low 40s for Friday before our next warm-up begins. We could see highs around 60F mid-next week. Only metro precipitation chance is some rain Saturday Night. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 35; clearing with a breezy day ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Breezy, high 51
Things stay dry and cloudy Wednesday afternoon with winds picking up later in the day.