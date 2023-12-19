More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Major cleanup underway after storm batters Northeastern US, knocks out power and floods roads
Utility crews worked Tuesday to restore power to hundreds of thousands of customers in Maine and some rivers continued to rise following a powerful storm that hit the northeastern U.S., drenching communities and bringing windspeeds over 60 mph (96 kph) in some areas. At least five people were killed.
World
At least 100 elephants die in drought-stricken Zimbabwe park, a grim sign of El Nino, climate change
At least 100 elephants have died in Zimbabwe's largest national park in recent weeks because of drought, their carcasses a grisly sign of what wildlife authorities and conservation groups say is the impact of climate change and the El Nino weather phenomenon.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, warmer, high 37
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Dec. 19
Paul Douglas
Soaking Rain For Christmas This Year?
It was surreal watching a nor'easter grind up the east coast with no snow. All rain (and coastal flooding). We may see significant rain here on Christmas Day, possibly ending as a little slush one week from today. Getting home after Christmas may be a bit sloppy. Stay tuned for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
Deadly storm batters Northeastern US, knocking out power, grounding flights and flooding roads
