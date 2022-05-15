More from Star Tribune
Sunny, Breezy Monday - Rain Chance Tuesday, Severe Storms Thursday?
It'll be a nice Monday across the metro with mainly sunny skies and highs around average. About the only point against Monday will be a strong northwest breeze up to 30 mph. Tuesday brings the next rain chances, and then a few strong storms are possible Thursday. - D.J. Kayser
Forecast: 'Spectacular' day, mostly sunny, high 74
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Sunday, May 15
A Few Sunday Isolated Showers, Otherwise A Nice End To The Weekend
We could see a few showers around as we head through Sunday, otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds to fairly sunny skies are expected. We'll remain in the 60s and 70s for highs for the foreseeable future. - D.J. Kayser
Evening forecast: Low of 52 and clouds increasing
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
St. Paul
St. Paul closes Water Street amid flood warnings
St. Paul will temporarily close Water Street/Lilydale Road beginning Monday in anticipation of local street flooding caused by the rising Mississippi River. The Mississippi has…