Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high of 71
Your weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Sunday, October 3, 2021.
World
Child killed in Oman as Cyclone Shaheen approaches sultanate
A cyclone approached the coast of Oman on Sunday, lashing the sultanate with high winds and rain as a child was killed in floodwaters.
Evening forecast: Low of 58, with clouds and a shower in places
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Mild & Dry Stretch of Weather Continues
Yesterday's heavy showers push east today and the sun should pop out - temperatures close to 60F for the start of today's Twin Cities Marathon. A streak of sunny 70s are on tap into at least Wednesday, before an odd holding pattern squirts moisture from the east coast into Minnesota, increasing the chance of showers by late week. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
World
Official: At least 20 people have died in South Sudan floods
At least 20 people have died in flooding in recent months amid torrential rains that are still afflicting a remote part of South Sudan, an official said Thursday.