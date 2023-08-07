More from Star Tribune
World
Stormy weather across northern Europe idles ferries and delays flights
Stormy weather across the Baltic Sea region Monday killed at least one person and caused airport delays, suspended ferry services and a train's partial derailment.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 84
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Aug. 7
World
Tens of thousands of young scouts to evacuate world jamboree in South Korea as storm Khanun looms
South Korea will evacuate tens of thousands of scouts by bus from a coastal jamboree site as Tropical Storm Khanun looms, officials said Monday.
World
Tropical Storm Eugene keeps moving away from Mexico's Pacific coast and is weakening
Tropical Storm Eugene headed away from Mexico's Pacific coast Sunday and began weakening after bringing some rain to Baja California.