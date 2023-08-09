More from Star Tribune
West Metro Police investigating stolen $1 million intended for grantee of the Margaret A. Cargill Foundation
World
Norway considers blowing up a dam after days of heavy rain over Scandinavia cause floods
Days of heavy rain triggered landslides and flooding in mountainous southern Norway, where authorities said Wednesday they were considering blowing up part of a dam at risk of bursting to prevent downstream communities from getting deluged.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 84; chance of PM storms
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 9
World
Khanun begins blowing into South Korea with strong winds after dumping rain on Japan for a week
Rains and winds were growing in southern South Korea Wednesday as a tropical storm drew closer to the Korean Peninsula, where it was forecast to slam into major urban areas.
Nation
European scientists make it official. July was the hottest month on record by far
Now that last month's sizzling numbers are all in, the European climate monitoring organization made it official: July 2023 was Earth's hottest month on record by a wide margin.
Nation
Hawaii wildfires burn homes and force evacuations, while strong winds complicate the fight
Wildfires in Hawaii fanned by strong winds burned multiple structures, forced evacuations and caused power outages in several communities late Tuesday as firefighters struggled to reach some areas that were cut off by downed trees and power lines.