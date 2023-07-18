More from Star Tribune
World
Classes are canceled and public transport is halted as Typhoon Talim slams into southern China
Typhoon Talim skidded across the southern provinces of China on Tuesday, toppling trees and signboards before weakening to a tropical storm.
Nation
Day and night Phoenix has sweltered from heat that will break a record for American cities
Phoenix's relentless streak of dangerously hot days was finally poised to smash a record for major U.S. cities on Tuesday, the 19th straight day the desert city was to see temperatures soar to 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 C) or more.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 82
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, July 18
World
Second heat wave in as many weeks grips Mediterranean while fires hit Spain, Switzerland and Greece
Officials warned residents and tourists packing Mediterranean destinations on Tuesday to stay indoors during the hottest hours as the second heat wave in as many weeks hits the region and Greece, Spain and Switzerland battled wildfires.
World
Germans should emulate southern Europeans' siesta during heat waves, public health group says
Germans should emulate the southern European tradition of the siesta as a way to support workers during the country's frequent hot spells, according to the head of an association representing public health officers.