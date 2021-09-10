More from Star Tribune
World
Olaf weakens after hitting Mexico's Los Cabos as Cat 2 storm
Hurricane Olaf slipped back to tropical storm force on Friday after slamming into the Los Cabos resorts at the tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula and then drenching the region with torrential rains.
Nation
California firefighters chase new fires ignited by lightning
Firefighters scrambled Friday to quash fires ignited by lightning as thunderstorms with mostly small but welcome amounts of rain rumbled across drought-stricken Northern California, where forests have been burning for weeks.
World
'A hungry monster': Strong winds power wildfire in Spain
A major wildfire in southeast Spain prevailed over firefighting efforts by 38 water-dropping aircraft on Friday and tore through an area of hilly woodland for a second day, with one official describing it as "a hungry monster."
Business
New Orleans gets some Ida relief, but rural pain will linger
Supply trucks are once again delivering beer on Bourbon Street and the landmark Cafe Du Monde is serving beignets, fried pastries covered with white sugar, even though there aren't many tourists or locals around to partake of either.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 82, sunny
We'll have mainly sunny skies and another warm day Saturday, with chances of rain Sunday and Monday.