More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Business USDA buys $50 million in pork to aid hog farmers in possibly 'the worst year in pork production ever'
More from Star Tribune
Business USDA buys $50 million in pork to aid hog farmers in possibly 'the worst year in pork production ever'
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 81
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, June 8
Nation
Here comes El Nino: It's early, likely to be big, sloppy and add even more heat to a warming world
An early bird El Nino has officially formed, likely to be strong, warp weather worldwide and give an already warming Earth an extra kick of natural heat, meteorologists announced.
Sports
With the Stanley Cup Final in hot Florida and Vegas, ice needs care
Keeping an 85-by-200-foot sheet of ice intact in sweltering conditions during the Stanley Cup Final is complicated.
Paul Douglas
Some Western MN Rain Thursday - Next Chance In The Metro Friday Night & Saturday
While Thursday will be dry in the metro, we'll watch rain chances in western Minnesota during the morning hours. Our next metro chance of rain comes in Friday Night and Saturday as a cold front approaches. Sunday will be the cooler and sunnier day of the weekend. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Meteorologists: Minnesota's smoky conditions likely to persist through summer
An abnormally dry summer, mixed with wildfires in Canada, has smoked up the atmosphere, and meteorologists expect it to recur until fall rain and snow comes.