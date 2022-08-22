More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 81
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Aug. 22
Business
NM city, victim of government burn, now faces water shortage
In the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, buzzing chainsaws interrupt the serenity. Crews are hustling to remove charred trees and other debris that have been washing down the mountainsides in the wake of the largest wildfire in New Mexico's recorded history, choking rivers and streams.
Business
China fights brush fires, extends power rationing in drought
Brush fires have forced the evacuation of more than 1,500 people in southwest China and power rationing for factories has reportedly been extended as weeks of record heat and drought batter the region.
Paul Douglas
Sunny Start To The Week
We'll start the week off sunny here across southern Minnesota. Rain chances increase late Wednesday into Wednesday Night, with a lingering shower possible to begin the State Fair Thursday. Storm chances move back in next weekend. - D.J. Kayser