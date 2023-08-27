More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 78
Sunday kicks off a fairly quiet weather week with mostly sunny, dry skies.
Paul Douglas
Above Average Fair Weather Lasts All Week
Today brings more sunshine, less wind and temperatures a few degrees milder; kissing 80F by mid-afternoon with low humidity. We'll heat up close to 90F again by Labor Day Weekend. "Idalia" may hit the Gulf Coast of Florida north of Tampa as a tropical storm or hurricane Wednesday. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
Record heat recorded in Dallas as scorching summer continues in the United States
Another record-setting day of high temperatures hit the Dallas/Fort Worth area Saturday before a slight cooling trend moves into the area, according to the National Weather Service, as heat warnings stretch from the Gulf Coast to the Southeastern U.S. and upper Mid-South.
Nation
Much of Florida under state of emergency as possible tropical storm forms in Gulf of Mexico
Forecasters are warning of possible flash flooding and landslides across the eastern Yucatan peninsula and western Cuba, and Florida braced for a possible hurricane by midweek, as a weather system off the coast of Mexico was expected to become a tropical storm by Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.