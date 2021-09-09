More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 75
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Sept. 9
Nation
Hurricane could hit Mexico's Los Cabos resorts
Tropical Storm Olaf was building toward hurricane force Thursday while on a track toward the Los Cabos resorts at the tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 55; clear and a mostly sunny Thursday ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Mindy, now a tropical depression, dumps rain over Georgia
Rain was pouring down on southeast Georgia and coastal South Carolina as Mindy, now a tropical depression, made its way across the state state early Thursday morning.
Business
Hot, dry air, possible lightning raise California fire worry
The interior of California was very hot and dry Wednesday and the forecast called for a risk of fire-starting dry lightning as thousands of firefighters already have their hands full with wildland blazes that have been burning for weeks.