More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 65
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 17
Paul Douglas
El Nino May Give Winter A Milder Nudge
60 degrees will feel good today with ample sunshine, before a Wednesday storm pushes showers across the state. Expect 1 or 2 tenths of an inch of rain; maybe a few half-inch amounts over central Minnesota. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Dry and sunny, high 55
It's a quiet weather Monday. Dry and mostly sunny skies. Watch for possible fog Tuesday morning.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 55
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Oc