Afternoon forecast: 61, sunny, breezy and dry; cooldown on the way
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Variety
US haunted houses go drive-through amid virus fears
Haunted houses across the US have revamped their attractions and turned them into drive-through spook shows.
Politics
Barrett: I made no promises to Trump on ACA ruling
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett says she has not promised to anyone, including President Donald Trump, that she would vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
Politics
Barrett sidesteps questions on abortion ruling
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is declining to say whether she thinks Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established the right to abortion, should be struck down.
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 62; cold coming soon
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast