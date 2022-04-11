More from Star Tribune
Search and rescue efforts bolstered in Philippine disaster
As search and rescue efforts increased with the arrival of equipment, the death toll has risen to at least 56, with 28 others missing, after a summer tropical depression that unleashed days of pounding rain caused landslides and floods in the central and southern Philippines, officials said Wednesday.
Death toll from Philippine landslides, floods rises to 43
The death toll from landslides and floods that hit the central and southern Philippines after a summer tropical depression unleashed days of pounding rain has risen to at least 43, with 28 others missing, officials said Tuesday.
Afternoon forecast: Rain, storms, some severe; high 55
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Tuesday, April 12