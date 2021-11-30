More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 43; wintry mix overnight
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 30
Nation
Washington state sees more flooding, next storm approaches
Localized flooding in Washington state from another in a series of rainstorms doesn't appear to be as severe as an extreme weather flooding event earlier in the month.
World
British Columbia extends fuel rationing after flooding
The Canadian Pacific coast province of British Columbia is extending fuel rationing until Dec. 14 when a major pipeline is back online after a series of devastating storms in the southern part of the province.
Paul Douglas
Mild Bias Continues Next 10 Days - Some Snow Up North Next Week
Stop me if you've heard this before: temperatures trend milder than average this week with low 50s on the 1st day of December (and a few rain showers). Adding insult to injury for winter weather (snow) lovers. We do cool off next week, but conditions are poor to marginal for accumulating snow for roughly the southern half of Minnesota into much of next week. Winter Lite limps on...