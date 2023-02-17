More from Star Tribune
World
Trains and ferries canceled as storm hits Scandinavia
A powerful storm over the North Sea hit Scandinavia and led to dozens of train and ferry cancellations Friday in northern Denmark and southern Norway as the Danish Meteorological Institute forecast hurricane-force wind gusts.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 28
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Feb. 17
Paul Douglas
Sunny And Warmer Friday - Aurora Potential Friday Night?
A sunny and warmer Friday is inbound with highs nearing 30F. A geomagnetic storm could produce the Northern Lights Friday Night - that is, if we can keep clouds away for long enough. Those clouds that move in stick around for the weekend with 30s for highs. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of -4; a clear and frigid night
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Partly cloudy, high 21
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, Feb. 16