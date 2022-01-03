More from Star Tribune
Nation
Snow moves into mid-Atlantic; federal offices closed in DC
A winter storm packing heavy snow was blowing into the nation's capital on Monday, closing government offices and schools. As much as 10 inches (25 centimeters) of snow was forecast for the District of Columbia, northern Virginia and central Maryland through the afternoon.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 24
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 3
Business
Snow storms and pandemic ground flights, delay holiday's end
Wintry weather combined with the pandemic to frustrate air travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed in the first days of the new year.
Nation
Paul Douglas
A Few More Jabs of Brittle Air
Temperatures mellow into Tuesday, when a paranoid puff of Pacific air lures the mercury to near 32F. Icicles may even drip for a few hours. A couple inches of snow Wednesday marks the leading edge of the next Saskatchewan Smack. Temperatures hover below zero Thursday and much of Friday before a merciful rerun of 20s on Saturday. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson