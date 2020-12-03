More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
These Minnesotans are ''Urban Axe Throwers'
Three Minnesotans will compete at World Axe Throwing Championships.
Local
Traffic camera captures moment plane lands on I-35W in Arden Hills
Video from the Minnesota Department of Transportation shows the plane narrowly missing two vehicles as it lands just in front of them before striking an SUV while skidding to a stop.
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny and mild; high 40
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
China releases images of successful moon landing
A Chinese spacecraft on Tuesday landed on the moon to bring back lunar rocks to Earth for the first time since the 1970s, the government announced.
Politics
Trump rehashes unsubstantiated voter fraud charges
Trump stood before a White House lectern and delivered a 46-minute diatribe against the election results.