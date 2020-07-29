More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 63; a few clouds and comfortable
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
House GOP leader opposed to moving election date
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he is opposed to moving the date of this year's election as President Donald Trump suggested in a tweet Thursday morning.
Video
Afternoon forecast: 81, mostly sunny
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Rep. John Lewis lauded as a warrior and hero
John Lewis was lauded as a warrior and hero during a ceremony Wednesday at the Georgia Capitol
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny and seasonable, high 81
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast