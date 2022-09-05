More from Star Tribune
Nation
Flood threat continues in Georgia, other southern states
Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast early Monday as forecasters warn of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, 76
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Sept. 5
Business
UN refuge agency rushes aid to Pakistan amid raging floods
The U.N. refugee agency rushed in more desperately needed aid Monday to flood-stricken Pakistan as the nation's prime minister traveled to the south where rising waters of Lake Manchar pose a new threat.
World
Flights grounded in South Korea as Typhoon Hinnamnor nears
Hundreds of flights were grounded and more than 200 people evacuated in South Korea on Monday as Typhoon Hinnamnor approached the southern region with heavy rains and winds of up to 170 kilometers (105 miles) per hour, putting the nation on alert for its worst storm in decades.
World
Sudan official: Death toll from seasonal floods reaches 112
Flash floods in Sudan have killed 12 more people died over the past week, a Sudanese official said Monday, bringing the death toll since the start of the rainy season in May to 112.