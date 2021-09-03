More from Star Tribune
Nation
After Ida soaks Northeast US, cleanup and mourning continues
and mourning — continued Friday as the Northeast U.S. recovered from record-breaking rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
Nation
Ida's toll grows with deaths of nursing home residents
Louisiana officials launched an investigation into the deaths of four nursing home residents who had been evacuated to a warehouse ahead of Hurricane Ida, as state residents struggling in the wake of the storm sought financial relief and other help amid small signs of recovery.
Politics
Biden message to battered Gulf Coast: 'We are here for you'
President Joe Biden is calling for greater public resolve to confront climate change and help the nation deal with the fierce storms, flooding and wildfires that have beset the country as he makes a sojourn to hurricane-battered Louisiana on Friday.
Nation
Ida: Narrow escapes, deadly delays and a husband's sacrifice
Tales of selflessness and heroism — and of deadly delays and heartbreaking missed opportunities — are emerging after the remnants of Hurricane Ida pummeled the Northeast with record-breaking rain that flooded roads and houses, killing dozens.