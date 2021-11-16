More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, windy; high 49
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 16
Atmospheric river whips Northwest; 1 missing, roads closed
Flooding and landsides prompted the complete closure of the West Coast's main north-south highway overnight Monday near Bellingham, Washington, as the culmination of days of storms and high winds wreaked havoc in the Pacific Northwest.
'Atmospheric river' causes floods, evacuations in Northwest
Days of heavy rainfall and high winds Monday coming from an atmospheric river — a huge plume of moisture extending over the Pacific and into the Northwest — in Washington state caused extensive flooding and mudslides that forced evacuations and closed schools and part of Interstate 5.
Ice on the edge of survival: Warming is changing the Arctic
While conducting research in Greenland, ice scientist Twila Moon was struck this summer by what climate change has doomed Earth to lose and what could still be saved.