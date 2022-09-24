More from Star Tribune
World
Fiona knocks out power with strong winds in Atlantic Canada
Fiona knocked out power to more than 500,000 customers in Atlantic Canada Saturday, damaging homes with strong winds and rain as it made landfall as a big, powerful post-tropical cyclone.
World
Puerto Ricans seething over lack of power days after Fiona
Half of Puerto Rico is without power more than five days after Hurricane Fiona struck — including an entire town where not a single work crew has arrived.
World
Heavy rains, lightning kill at least 36 in northern India
Hazardous weather has killed at least 36 people in northern India over the past 24 hours, including 12 who who were struck by lightning, officials said as they warned of more heavy downpours in the coming days.
World
Fiona bears down on northeast Canada as big, powerful storm
Hurricane Fiona transformed into a post-tropical cyclone late Friday, but meteorologists warned it could still bring hurricane-strength wind, heavy rain and big waves to the Atlantic Canada region and had the potential to be one of the most severe storms in the country's history.