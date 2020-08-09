More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, humid, high of 87
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Evening forecast: Chance of showers, thunderstorms
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
Protesters clash with police in Beirut demonstration
Fury mounted in Lebanon in the wake of the massive explosion which devastated much of Beirut, as protesters on Saturday poured into the streets to call for political change.
Video
Afternoon forecast: 88, humid, heat index 95, chance of storms
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: 88, humid, heat index mid-90s, chance of storms later
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast