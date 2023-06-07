More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 79
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, June 7
Business
Spain registers hottest spring temperatures on record
Spain registered its hottest spring on record this year, and its second driest ever, the state meteorological agency said Wednesday.
Paul Douglas
A Summer of Heat, Drought and Smoke Brewing?
The rain just isn't materializing the way the models keep predicting - everything is drying out close to home. An early shower gives way to a cooler breeze with comfortable 70s this weekend. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 64; partly cloudy with air quality concerns
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Sports
With the Stanley Cup Final in hot Florida and Vegas, extra care is taken to keep the ice in shape
Throwing on a tank top and shorts to keep cool during the sizzling summer months tends to make a lot of sense in Las Vegas and South Florida.