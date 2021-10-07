More from Star Tribune
Nation
Alabama swamped, child died in floods from slow-moving front
Flash flood warnings were in effect Thursday for a swath of the southeastern U.S. after a stalled weather front drenched Alabama, leaving high water that covered roads, swamped a Piggly Wiggly, unleashed sewage and forced water rescues. A child's death was blamed on the floods.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 72; chance of PM showers
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Oct. 7
Business
Shell warns of possible $500 million hit from Hurricane Ida
Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell warned Thursday that it will take an earnings hit of up to $500 million as a result of the disruptions caused by Hurricane Ida, which hit the Gulf of Mexico in late August.
Nation
World
Death toll in Cyclone Shaheen rises to 14 after body found
The death toll from Cyclone Shaheen that crashed through Oman rose Thursday to 14 after the sultanate found the body of someone missing since the storm.