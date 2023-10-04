More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 66
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 4
World
Point of no return: Pope challenges leaders at UN talks to slow global warming before it's too late
Pope Francis shamed and challenged world leaders on Wednesday to commit to binding targets to slow climate change before it's too late, warning that God's increasingly warming creation is fast reaching a ''point of no return.''
World
Flights canceled and schools closed as Taiwan braces for Typhoon Koinu
Flights were canceled and schools were closed in parts of Taiwan on Wednesday as the island braced for strong winds and downpours brought by Typhoon Koinu.
Paul Douglas
Atmospheric Reality Check On The Way
We cool off a bit today (back down to "average") but you'll need to dig out a jacket or sweatshirt by late week with daytime highs in the 50s. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 62; breezy, cloudy, with showers, storm possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.