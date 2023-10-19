More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink Where our restaurant critic takes a first-time visitor to eat over a weekend in Minneapolis
World
Northern Europe braces for gale-force winds and extensive floods
Much of northern Europe braced for stormy weather and gale-force winds from the east on Thursday, with authorities warning that floods could cause major problems in inland Danish waters, in the Baltic Sea and in the north of the U.K.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 59
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Oct. 19
World
After rainy season that wasn't, parched Mexico City starts restricting water
On a bank of Villa Victoria reservoir, where in other years boats might have used them to anchor, 10 concrete blocks lie exposed to the sun. They should be under water, but that was before severe drought dropped the reservoir to the lowest level that Gabriel Bejarano has seen since he moved back to his grandfather's farm a decade ago.
World
Hurricane Norma forms off Mexico's Pacific coast, could hit Mexican resorts at Los Cabos
Hurricane Norma gained strength Wednesday off Mexico's Pacific coast and took aim at Los Cabos, the resorts at the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula.
Nation
Tropical Storm Tammy moving west across tropical Atlantic as group of islands on alert
Tropical Storm Tammy formed Wednesday in the central tropical Atlantic and quickly moved westward, putting a group of islands on alert for its expected approach.