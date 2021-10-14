More from Star Tribune
Wild Scoggins: 50 years later, 'totally ridiculous' goal brings back memories for Tom Reid, Ken Dryden
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 58; some PM sun
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Oct. 14
World
Greece: Storm batters fire-hit island, evacuations ordered
Authorities on the Greek island of Evia said several areas ravaged by summer wildfires were being evacuated Thursday following the second severe storm in less than a week.
World
At least 19 dead in Philippines tropical storm
A tropical storm in the Philippines has left dead at least 19 people, disaster response officials said Thursday.
Nation
Shifting winds challenge crews fighting California fire
Shifting winds posed new challenges for firefighters battling a blaze in Southern California coastal mountains that threatened ranches and rural homes and kept a major highway shut down for days.
Paul Douglas
Tracking An Actual Mid-October Cool Front
No polar punches in sight, just a few fairly tame slaps of cooler, Canadian air to keep us honest. Highs hold in the 50s today and Friday but temperatures start to warm up again over the weekend with 70 degrees returning by Monday. The pattern won't be ripe for any big storms anytime soon.