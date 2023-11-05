More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 57
Things stay dry and slightly warmer Sunday. Remember to set your clocks back an hour today.
Paul Douglas
Mainly Cloudy Sunday In The Metro With Rain Up North
While an isolated morning/midday shower is possible in the Twin Cities Sunday (with another chance Sunday Night), the most concentrated precipitation will be across northern Minnesota - starting out as a mix before becoming all rain. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 48, mild with lots of sun
There's a chance of light precipitation in northern Minnesota. Sunday will be warmer, cloudier and windier, with rain and snow possible in northern Minnesota.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 48, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be a pleasant fall day, with a chance of light precipitation in northern Minnesota. Sunday will be warmer and cloudier.