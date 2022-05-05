More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Sandstorm suspends flights, many Iraqis struggle to breathe
Hundreds of Iraqis rushed to hospitals with breathing problems Thursday and the Baghdad airport suspended flights for several hours as a thick sandstorm blanketed the country, the fifth to engulf Iraq within a month.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers south; high 64
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, May 5
Nation
Tornadoes strike Texas, Oklahoma; more storms in forecast
A springtime storm system spawned several tornadoes that whipped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, causing damage to a school, a marijuana farm and other structures.
Paul Douglas
Forget Spring - Summer Heat & Storms Arrive Next Week
Here in the Land of All or Nothing we've been cursed with nothing in recent weeks - very little warmth or sunshine. Nice to have the sun back out with greater frequency, and now we're faced with a full-frontal summer hot front next week with a string of 80s, even an outside shot at 90F with a few strong to severe thunderstorms possible. Nothing like skipping a month or two.
Evening forecast: Low of 46; clouds roll in to stay
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.