Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers; high 82
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 17
Sports
An acupuncturist, chiropractors and more: How the Storm's training staff fuels longevity for players like Sue Bird
Among the Seattle Storm's players and the other sports training staff members, Melony Cable is known as "Magic Mel." New players don't even know her full name, she says with a smile.
Business
China cuts power to factories, homes as reservoirs fall
Factories in China's southwest have shut down and a city imposed rolling blackouts after reservoirs to generate hydropower ran low in a worsening drought, adding to economic strains at a time when President Xi Jinping is trying to extend his hold on power.
Paul Douglas
Slow Moving Storm Brings Much Needed Rainfall
A slow moving storm will increase our rain and rumble risk through the rest of the week with the wettest days late Thursday through Saturday. If weather models are accurate, backyard rain gauges could approach 1 inch for many across the state by this weekend. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 64; cloudy most of the time, setting up some rainy days ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.