Nation
Rising flood risks threaten many water and sewage treatment plants across the US
The crack of a summer thunderstorm once comforted people in Ludlow, Vermont. But that was before a storm dropped eight inches of rain on the village of 2,200 in two days last month. And it was before the devastation of Tropical Storm Irene in 2011. Now a coming rainstorm can stir panic.
Nation
What's driving Maui's devastating fires, and how climate change is fueling those conditions
A dangerous mix of conditions appear to have combined to make the wildfires blazing a path of destruction in Hawaii particularly damaging, including high winds, low humidity and dry vegetation.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers, high 80
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 10
World
Tropical Storm Khanun drenches South Korea as it churns toward Seoul
Tropical Storm Khanun was pouring intense rain on South Korea on Thursday, turning roads into chocolate-colored rivers and leaving at least one person dead as it advanced north toward major urban centers near the capital.
World
Dam in Norway partially bursts after days of heavy rain, flooding and evacuations
A dam in southern Norway partially burst Wednesday following days of heavy rain that triggered landslides and flooding in the mountainous region and forced downstream communities to evacuate, officials said.