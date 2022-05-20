More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
2 paragliders killed in Germany; more strong storms forecast
Police in Germany say two French nationals died after their motorized paraglider was caught by a strong gust of wind and crashed in a field in the center of the country.
Paul Douglas
Weekend Weather: More April Than May - Warming Up for Memorial Day Holiday
What a spastic spring. I know the weather can change quickly at this latitude but good grief. Yesterday's hail-producing storms are long gone. A drying westerly wind pokes a few sunny holes in our sky today, but the weekend with bring 50s and scrappy clouds. Perfectly normal for April (or early October). This too shall pass with 60s next week and a potentially well-timed warm front for the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend. We can only hope...
Nation
Gusty winds fan wildfires in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado
More than 5,000 firefighters battled multiple wildland blazes in dry, windy weather across the Southwest on Thursday, including a fire that has destroyed dozens of structures in west Texas and another that's picking up steam again in New Mexico.
Evening forecast: Low of 55, with storms possible and a cooldown coming
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.