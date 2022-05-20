Paul Douglas

What a spastic spring. I know the weather can change quickly at this latitude but good grief. Yesterday's hail-producing storms are long gone. A drying westerly wind pokes a few sunny holes in our sky today, but the weekend with bring 50s and scrappy clouds. Perfectly normal for April (or early October). This too shall pass with 60s next week and a potentially well-timed warm front for the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend. We can only hope...