Weather
Morning forecast: More showers, storms; high 82
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 18
Business
Fierce storm kills 3, injures 12 on French island of Corsica
A violent thunderstorm hit the French island of Corsica on Thursday morning, leaving three people dead and a dozen others injured, local authorities said.
World
16 dead, 18 missing in flash flood in western China
A sudden rainstorm in western China triggered a landslide that diverted a river and caused flash flooding in populated areas, killing at least 16 people and leaving 18 others missing, Chinese state media said Thursday.
World
Sudan: Seasonal floods kill 77 people, destroy 14,500 homes
More than 70 people have been killed and 14,500 homes destroyed by Sudan's seasonal downpours and floods, a senior official said Thursday.
World
Climate Migration: Flooding forces Bangladesh family to flee
When the Mehgna River swallowed Mohammad Jewel and Arzu Begum's tin-roofed family home overnight in southern Bangladesh just over a year ago they had no choice but to leave their ancestral village.