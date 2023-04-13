More from Star Tribune
World
Australia's most powerful cyclone in 8 years to cross coast
A tropical cyclone nearing Australia is forecast to be the most powerful storm in eight years to hit the country, bringing wind gusts of up to 315 kilometers (196 miles) per hour as it crosses the northwest coast, meteorologists said Thursday.
Business
Drought will cause crop failures in Spain, farmers warn
Drought now affects 60% of the Spanish countryside, with crops like wheat and barley likely to fail entirely in four regions, the main Spanish farmers association said on Thursday.
Weather
Morning forecast: More record heat, fire warnings; high 88
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, April 13
Weather
Weather Service warns of dangerous fire conditions today as heat breaks records
Minneapolis-St. Paul's 88-degree day on Wednesday broke the record for the hottest April 12.
World
Northern China blanketed with floating sand and dust
Many areas in northern China were blanketed with floating sand and dust on Thursday, and a sandstorm was expected to sweep through parts of Inner Mongolia.