Weather
Morning forecast: More near-record heat; high 88
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Oct. 2
Typhoon Koinu strengthens while moving toward Taiwan and is forecast to hit land this week
Typhoon Koinu, traveling westward from the Pacific, was strengthening as it moved toward Taiwan, meteorologists on the island said Monday.
Sunday: Warmest October Day Ever - More Records Possible Monday - Cooler With Showers Mid-Week
We could once again see early October record highs on Monday in the metro and other portions of Minnesota. A strong cold front brings rain chances in Tuesday Night into Wednesday along with cooler conditions. - D.J. Kayser
Arizona's biggest city has driest monsoon season since weather service began record-keeping in 1895
After a summer of extreme heat, Arizona's most populous city is in the record books again. This time Phoenix is notching a record for dry heat.