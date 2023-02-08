More from Star Tribune
Paul Douglas
Windy With Light Snow Chances Thursday
We'll watch a couple of light snow chances across the state Thursday, along with increasing winds that could cause that snow to blow around. Quieter weather is expected for the weekend, with only a one-day cool down Friday. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 27, increasing clouds as a system approaches southern Minnesota
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Warm and sunny, high 40
Our thaw continues with a high of 40 Wednesday. Temperatures will drop somewhat throughout the rest of the week. Keep an eye out for icy cond
Weather
Morning forecast: More melting; high 40
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Feb. 8
Paul Douglas
Difference Between Weather and Spy Balloons
We may hit 40F today before a Thursday storm brushes us with a slushy coating. 10" may fall on the Wisconsin Dells. I see 30s and a few 40s into mid-February. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson