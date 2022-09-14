More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Typhoon Muifa makes landfall in China, heads for Shanghai
A strong typhoon made landfall on a group of Chinese islands on Wednesday as it headed toward the metropolis of Shanghai.
Business
Lin-Manuel Miranda, others seek Puerto Rico silver lining
Five years after Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico and exposed the funding problems the Caribbean island has long faced, philanthropists warn that many of those issues remain unaddressed, just like the repairs still needed for the American territory's physical infrastructure.
Weather
Morning forecast: More hazy sun, high 81
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 14
Nation
Pandemic, labor shortage keep hurricane victims in limbo
Nearly six years after flood damage from Hurricane Matthew displaced Thad Artis from his home in Goldsboro, North Carolina, he has still not been placed in permanent housing.
Nation
Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars
Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide Tuesday as big yellow tractors plowed through dark, thick sludge and pushed boulders off roads after flash floods swept dirt, rocks and trees down fire-scarred slopes, washed away cars and buried buildings in small mountain communities in Southern California.