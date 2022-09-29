More from Star Tribune
Nation
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian
The Latest on Hurricane Ian:
Nation
Ian leaves path of destruction; 2.5M without power in Florida
Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, damaging a hospital from above and below and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mild, windy; high 67
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Sept. 29
World
Man dies during torrential rain flooding in Croatia
A man has died during flooding in a northern Adriatic Sea port in Croatia after the town was hit by a storm and torrential rainfall, authorities said on Thursday.
World
3 million children may miss a semester in flood-hit Pakistan
Almost 3 million children in Pakistan may miss at least one semester because of flood damage to schools, officials said Thursday, following heavy monsoon rains likely worsened by climate change.