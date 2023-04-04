More from Star Tribune
Dangerous overnight severe storms expected in Midwest, South
People still sorting through the wreckage of their homes after deadly weather hit over the weekend braced for another wave of strong storms, likely including tornadoes, that were expected in parts of the Midwest and South beginning Tuesday evening. Officials warned residents to have shelter ready before going to sleep.
Weather
Morning forecast: Messy winter storm; rain metro, snow up north
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, April 4
Paul Douglas
Mostly Rain For The Metro Tuesday, With Snow And Ice To Our North And West
Another complex system is impacting the region Tuesday and Wednesday, only bringing slight chances of snow to the metro (most precipitation here will fall as rain) but heavy snow and blizzard conditions in northwestern parts of the state. - D.J. Kayser