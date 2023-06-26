More from Star Tribune
World
Germany to roll out measures against heat wave deaths, drawing lessons from France
The German government said Monday it is launching a campaign against deaths from heat waves that are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change.
Weather
Morning forecast: Lingering showers, mostly sunny later; high 80
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, June 26
Business
Lightning strikes kill 10 as pre-monsoon rains lash Pakistan's eastern Punjab province
Lightning strikes across Pakistan's eastern Punjab province killed at least 10 people, officials said Monday as heavy pre-monsoon rains lashed the region.
Paul Douglas
Clouds Slowly Clear Monday With Highs In The 70s
While an isolated shower can't be ruled out, we'll see very gradual clearing in the metro on your Monday. A better chance of showers exists in northern Minnesota. - D.J. Kayser